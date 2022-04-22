Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ichor were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $832.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

