Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in City were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of City by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in City by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.59. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

