Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harsco were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,315 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 87.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 778,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 38.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 372,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSC opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.59 million, a P/E ratio of -290.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

