Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,734,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 313.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.44 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

