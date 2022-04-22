Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 169,540 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

