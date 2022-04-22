Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALU stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -265.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,813 shares of company stock worth $168,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

