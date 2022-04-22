Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $108.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

Several research firms have commented on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

