Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

