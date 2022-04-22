Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,437 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

