Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Bank were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in National Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 860,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Bank by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 108,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.