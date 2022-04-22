Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.