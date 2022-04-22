Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 93,497 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

SCHL opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

