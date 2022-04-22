Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.