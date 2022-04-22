Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

