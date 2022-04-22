Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $469,000 Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $200,681.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPAC opened at $21.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

