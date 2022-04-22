Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 57,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $200,681.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

