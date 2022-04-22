Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $476,000 Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 244,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 41,210 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $9,035,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 54,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $93.18.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

