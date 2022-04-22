Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $476,000 Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

