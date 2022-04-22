Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $478,000 Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.00 million, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.93. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $32.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

