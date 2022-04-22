Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $481,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $27.41 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

