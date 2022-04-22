Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $481,000 Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,663,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $847.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

