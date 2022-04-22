Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $481,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 119.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,087,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $7,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $27.41 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,084,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

