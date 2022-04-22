Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $489,000 Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,586 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,459,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKL stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

