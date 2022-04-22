Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $497,000 Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ichor were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after buying an additional 49,584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 559,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $29.10 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $832.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

