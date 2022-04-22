Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAR were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in AAR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $2,414,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,853. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIR opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIR. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

