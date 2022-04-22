Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $421,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $34.23 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

