Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $509,000 Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,437 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 112,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.