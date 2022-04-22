Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $520,000 Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Universal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Universal by 4,176.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Universal by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

