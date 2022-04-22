Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $522,000 Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.49. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

