Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Standex International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Standex International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

