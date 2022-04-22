Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $532,000 Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 131,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.41 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

