Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 131,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.41 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

