Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

