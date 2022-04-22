Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFIN opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $993.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

