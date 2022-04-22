Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $552,000 Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.