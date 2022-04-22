Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $565,000 Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 298,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 97,913 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

