Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $568,000 Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUS. StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

ePlus stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.33.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

