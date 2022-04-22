Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $576,000 Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

