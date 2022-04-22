Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $576,000 Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 97.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 198,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 194,876 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RWT opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

