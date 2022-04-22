Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $580,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,868 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 1,335.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

