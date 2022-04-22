Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

