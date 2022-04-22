Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enova International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

