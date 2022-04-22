Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Proto Labs by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Proto Labs by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.38. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $116.62.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

