Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,025,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.37. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

