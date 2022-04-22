Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 147.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

BancFirst Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.