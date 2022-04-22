Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scholastic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.