Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tennant were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 15.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 167.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 79.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

