Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,651,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,936,929.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,364,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,749,624. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RILY opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 62.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

