Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $478,000 Investment in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POLY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POLY opened at $40.11 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

