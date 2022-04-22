Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $563,000 Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SunPower by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SunPower by 12.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $18.47 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.